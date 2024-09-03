Sigourney Weaver Has One Condition To Return As Ellen Ripley In The Alien Franchise

Contrary to all the rumors swirling wildly ahead of the film's release, "Romulus" thankfully resisted the urge to draw a direct line between its young heroine, Cailee Spaeny's Rain, and the matriarch of the "Alien" movies (and no, I don't mean the Xenomorph Queen) What's more, given where "Romulus" takes place in the "Alien" timeline, it would require some real contrivances on co-writer and director Fede Álvarez's part to get it so Ripley isn't snoozing away in hypersleep by the time the sequel he's already planning begins. That means it almost certainly wouldn't meet the strict condition for Ripley's return that Weaver set down during a recent chat with Deadline.

"I feel like she's never far away from me, but on the other hand, I have yet to read a script that said, 'You have got to do this,'" Weaver explained. "So for me, she is in this other dimension, safe from the Alien for the time being." Adding that it's "not completely impossible, and certainly a lot of good filmmakers are inspired by the material," the actor raised perhaps the bigger issue:

"How much does the public really need or want another Ripley movie? I don't really sit around and think about it, but if it came up, I would consider it. It has come up a bunch of times, but I'm also busy doing other things. Ripley has earned her rest."

Much as some folks might feel the "Alien" franchise just shouldn't trudge on without Ripley, that's not going to happen and Weaver has seemingly more than made her peace with that. Then again, final girls rarely stay retired these days (see also: those "Halloween" comparisons again), and if Ripley can somehow come back (sort of) after chucking herself into a furnace at the end of "Alien 3," who's to say for certain we'll never see her again? But we probably won't, and that's fine. Let the poor woman have a break already. In the meantime, you can get your Xenomorph fix by catching "Alien: Romulus" in theaters.