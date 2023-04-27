Why Sigourney Weaver Is Done Playing Ellen Ripley In The Alien Franchise

When screenwriter and filmmaker Dan O'Bannon wrote the original "Alien," he couldn't have imagined that his own personal experience dealing with Crohn's disease — which helped inspire the chest-burster Xenomorph — would go on to spawn six of the most thought-provoking sci-fi horror movies in cinema history. O'Bannon's own fears eventually transferred over to the character of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), who became terrified of suffering the same horrible fate as Kane (John Hurt) aboard the Nostromo.

Over the course of Ridley Scott's "Alien," James Cameron's "Aliens," and David Fincher's "Alien 3," Ripley's worst fear was finally realized when she dove into a fiery pit, just as a chest-burster struggled to get free from her grasp. Returning as a clone in Jean-Pierre Jeunet's "Alien: Resurrection," Ripley's humanity was then stripped away in favor of a disconnected superhero version of the character that took away everything fans loved about her in the first place. Even after that ambitious but failed attempt to continue Ripley's storyline, Weaver has always been the face of the franchise. And now, it appears as though any chance of ever seeing her in the role that made her famous is growing more and more unlikely.

Weaver hasn't officially been a part of the series since Scott took the films in an entirely different direction with "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant" — the prequels that were supposedly going to lead up to the events of the original "Alien." Bigger ideas about the origin of life and Scott's continuing fascination with artificial intelligence made his prequel films more philosophical in nature, although that also made it harder to imagine how a character like Ripley might fit into the bigger "Alien" picture going forward. Weaver seems acutely aware of this fact, which is why she plans to formally retire as Ripley for good.