The Biggest Rumor About Alien: Romulus Isn't True, Thankfully

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

"Alien: Romulus" brings us a new chapter in the beloved sci-fi horror franchise full of deadly Xenomorphs, black goo, and the terror of space — where no one can hear you scream. However, unlike "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," the latest installment doesn't take place before Ridley Scott's original 1979 classic "Alien" starring Sigourney Weaver. Instead, "Romulus" takes place 20 years after the events of the original "Alien," placing it nearly four decades before the timeline of James Cameron's sequel "Aliens," which unfolds 57 years after "Alien." Everyone on the same page?

Because of the proximity "Romulus" has to "Alien," and due to the fact that lead actor Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War") is in her mid-20s, there was a rampant rumor that her character would end up being Ripley's daughter, a character named Amanda previously portrayed in the "Alien: Isolation" video game. With all the legacy-quels that have given new lead characters ties to characters from the past, this wasn't an unreasonable assumption to make. Whether it's Rey's heritage in the new "Star Wars" trilogy or the estranged family of Egon Spengler in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," sequels that also serve as soft franchise reboots often try to create some kind of connective tissue between new and legacy characters.

However, taking that route isn't always necessary, and sometimes, a franchise might be better off venturing into new territory without forcing a connection to something familiar just for the sake of feeding some 'Member-berries to fans. Thankfully, director Fede Álvarez, who co-wrote the "Alien: Romulus" script with Rodo Sayagues, knows this, and he didn't create any contrived connections between Rain, whose last name is Carradine, and Sigourney Weaver's iconic Ellen Ripley. In fact, the distance between Rain and Ripley makes it so that another relationship can take the spotlight, strengthening Rain as a character, even as "Romulus" puts her within the familiar "Alien" formula with plenty of other franchise callbacks.