Alien: Romulus Director Fede Alvarez Has A Sequel In Mind, But We May Have To Wait Awhile

With success come sequels. That's just how Hollywood works. While the business has certainly been more franchise-obsessed in recent years, it's not as though it's uncommon in the realm of horror for hits to be given the sequel treatment. So it's not remotely surprising that this conversation has already begun in the wake of the success of "Alien: Romulus," which was a big hit at the box office out of the gate. Fortunately for Disney, director Fede Alvarez already knows where to take things.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Alvarez was asked if he could pitch a sequel to "Romulus" tomorrow, if asked. "I definitely can," he replied. Alvarez, known for movies like "Don't Breathe" and 2013's "Evil Dead," wrote the latest "Alien" film with his frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues. Alvarez elaborated:

"We tend to do that naturally, not even thinking about sequels. For us, movies have not become franchises, tentpoles and sequels. This is a language that I've only learned in the last ten years of my life working here. For me, it's always been about story."

For those who haven't seen "Alien: Romulus," this would be the time to turn back as we're going to get into spoiler territory. (You've been warned!) Alvarez further elaborated on how the story led them to the idea for a sequel, and it all goes back to the ending of "Romulus."