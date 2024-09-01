One Alien Movie Stands Above The Rest On Rotten Tomatoes
The "Alien" franchise is on everyone's mind again thanks to "Alien: Romulus," the latest entry in the on-going sci-fi horror series. A sequel and prequel, "Romulus" is set 20 years after "Alien" and 37 years before the sequel "Aliens." "Romulus" is a box office hit, and critics have mostly enjoyed the film, too. I seem to be the outlier there — while I don't think it's a bad movie, I did find it to be the least-interesting entry in a franchise that has always tried to change things up from film to film. As I wrote in my review, "This is by no means a bad film — it's a triumph of production design, handsomely mounted and loaded with plenty of icky thrills and chills. And yet, 'Romulus' has no aspirations. It's less of a new entry in a long-running series and more of a collection of greatest hits moments. It's like a cover band that knows how to play all the right notes but is too afraid to add anything fresh to them."
My review aside, "Alien: Romulus" is currently sitting at a "fresh" 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. Speaking of Rotten Tomatoes, you might be wondering what the best rated "Alien" movie is over on the review aggregator site. As always, we urge you to remember that Rotten Tomatoes is just a guide, not the final say in a film's quality. That said, if you're curious about what the best-reviewed "Alien" movie is there, I have the answer, and it might surprise you.
Aliens is the best-rated Alien movie
So what's the best-rated "Alien" movie on Rotten Tomatoes? Believe it or not, it's not the original "Alien." Instead, James Cameron's action-packed sequel "Aliens" takes the lead, with 94%, based on 143 reviews. Ridley Scott's "Alien" is a close second, with 93% based on 203 reviews. In third place we have the aforementioned "Alien: Romulus," with 81%. The misunderstood prequel "Prometheus" comes in at number 4, with 73%. "Alien: Covenant," a movie I absolutely love, is next, with 65%.
After that, the remaining films enter "rotten" territory. "Alien: Resurrection" has 55%, "Alien 3" is at 44%, "Alien vs. Predator" sits at 22%, and at the very bottom of the list is "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem," which has 12%. Do those ratings seem right? I'm pretty sure most people would argue that for all its flaws, "Alien 3" is better than "Alien: Resurrection." As for James Cameron's "Aliens," well, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't think the movie rules. It's an action-packed extravaganza loaded with iconic moments, and a reminder that Jim Cameron is one of the best to ever do it.
But is it really the best "Alien" movie?
The best Alien movie
While I think James Cameron's "Aliens" is an excellent film, Ridley Scott's "Alien" is, in my humble opinion, the best movie in the series. To be fair, the difference between "Alien" and "Aliens" on Rotten Tomatoes is one percentage point, so we're not exactly talking about a major disparity here. Still, Scott's original movie, a slow-burning sci-fi horror masterpiece, remains a classic for a reason.
"Aliens" has more action, and I suppose you could argue that it's more entertaining than "Alien" as a result. But between the two of them, the film I return to the most is Scott's 1979 original, which gave us the franchise to begin with. This is a meticulously crafted story of working-class stiffs in space who run afoul of a nasty, gooey monster. Even worse than that, they find themselves completely on their own — the greedy company they all work for would be perfectly fine if they all died horrible deaths, as long as the murderous xenomorph survives. Yes, even in the future, corporate overlords are terrible.