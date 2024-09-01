One Alien Movie Stands Above The Rest On Rotten Tomatoes

The "Alien" franchise is on everyone's mind again thanks to "Alien: Romulus," the latest entry in the on-going sci-fi horror series. A sequel and prequel, "Romulus" is set 20 years after "Alien" and 37 years before the sequel "Aliens." "Romulus" is a box office hit, and critics have mostly enjoyed the film, too. I seem to be the outlier there — while I don't think it's a bad movie, I did find it to be the least-interesting entry in a franchise that has always tried to change things up from film to film. As I wrote in my review, "This is by no means a bad film — it's a triumph of production design, handsomely mounted and loaded with plenty of icky thrills and chills. And yet, 'Romulus' has no aspirations. It's less of a new entry in a long-running series and more of a collection of greatest hits moments. It's like a cover band that knows how to play all the right notes but is too afraid to add anything fresh to them."

My review aside, "Alien: Romulus" is currently sitting at a "fresh" 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. Speaking of Rotten Tomatoes, you might be wondering what the best rated "Alien" movie is over on the review aggregator site. As always, we urge you to remember that Rotten Tomatoes is just a guide, not the final say in a film's quality. That said, if you're curious about what the best-reviewed "Alien" movie is there, I have the answer, and it might surprise you.