Nathan Fillion Announces Firefly Animated Series, First Concept Art Revealed

The cast of cult Space Western "Firefly" (widely considered the best show ever to only last 14 episodes) has been teasing a big announcement on social media for weeks now. Nathan Fillion, aka Captain Malcolm Reynolds, has been filming videos for social media of him knocking on his old co-stars' doors and telling them it's finally time for something.

At Awesome Con in Washington D.C., seven members of the "Firefly" cast (minus Adam Baldwin and the late Ron Glass) finally delivered the announcement: an animated "Firefly" series is currently in development, with all eight surviving members of the main cast set to return. The announcement, which doubled as a live taping for Fillion and Alan Tudyk's "Once We Were Spacemen" podcast, included a reveal of concept art for the series (see below), created by the animation studio ShadowMachine.

First concept art for the 'FIREFLY' animated series. Now in development (without Joss Whedon). (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/lugThhrFvI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 15, 2026

The series is being developed by Fillion's production company Collision33 in collaboration with 20th Television. Husband and wife writing duo Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters are attached as showrunners and have completed an episode script, titled "Athenia."

Original series creator Joss Whedon is not involved, but has apparently given his blessing to the project, per Fillion in an announcement video shared on the "Once We Were Spacemen" Instagram.

Fillion and his castmates also indicated in that video that the series is not a done deal yet; it currently needs a distributor, and Fillion indicated he is about to start pitching it. He encouraged "Firefly" fans to show their support, particularly on social media, to help the show get picked up.