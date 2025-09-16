Nathan Fillion's Beloved One-Season Sci-Fi Series Is Finding A New Audience On Disney Plus

The legacy of "Firefly" is the ultimate monkey's paw situation. It's well-remembered as one of the best TV shows ever ... to get canceled. The space Western was series creator Joss Whedon's follow-up to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," yet only aired 11 (out of 14 made) episodes before getting yanked off the air.

"Firefly" is set in the 26th century, when humanity has left the used-up Earth behind to colonize a new solar system. The rich planets in the core of the solar system, governed by the Union of Allied Planets, waged a civil war to bring the rural outer worlds into their Alliance — and they won. The setting is basically Reconstruction-era America, but in space! The main characters of "Firefly" include Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) and Zoë Washburne (Gina Torres), who fought against the Alliance as Independents, nicknamed "Browncoats" because that's what their military uniforms were. Mal captains a small freighter, Serenity, and holds tightly to the last grasp of freedom and lawlessness that the blackness of space provides.

Since its short run, "Firefly" has attracted a huge and loud cult following. Fans loudly call themselves "Browncoats" because they too, carry on fighting a battle that's already lost. (As Mal says, "May have been the losing side. Still not convinced it was the wrong one.") Now, blaming the network for a show failing can sound exculpatory. In fairness to "Firefly," though, Fox did set the show up to fail; they aired the pilot episode last.

However, in 2005, "Firefly" returned for the film "Serenity," a "kitchen sink" of ideas Whedon had for if the show continued, restructured into a blockbuster movie. If you won't get as much time with the "Firefly" characters as you'd probably like, at least their story has an ending. It's one of the earliest cases of a show getting brought back because the fans wanted it so much. Basically, if "Firefly" hadn't already had its second chance, it seems like a show that would nowadays be resurrected for a streaming service. In a way, it has; 20th Century Fox is now owned by Disney, and so "Firefly" has made its way onto Disney+. Even so, by now, "Firefly" fans know they shouldn't hold their breath for that vaunted season 2.