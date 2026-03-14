Hulu Cancels Buffy The Vampire Slayer Sequel Series Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar

A "Buffy" sequel series was announced to be in production in March 2025, with Zhao not only directing the pilot but also executive producing through her production company Book of Shadows. Zhao told the LA Times in August 2025 that she had "just wrapped" working on the "New Sunnydale" pilot, saying that "The ['Buffy'] fandom is so special to me and I'm excited about how that's going to go into the world." So what went wrong?

Deadline cites insider sources as saying that "Zhao's sensibility may not have been the perfect match for the reboot." While Zhao directed the Marvel superhero film "Eternals" to mixed reception, she is primarily known for grounded human-scale dramas, a bit removed from the fantastical world of "Buffy." Hulu also apparently considered reworking the pilot before deciding to cancel it.

However, Deadline added that there may be hope yet, because Hulu is apparently still interested in developing a new "Buffy" series and is weighing how to proceed with the franchise. Gellar did not indicate in her video if "New Sunnydale" could be optioned to other networks, but if Hulu is indeed interested in trying a different "Buffy" continuation, that could suggest it won't be.

It's also unclear if Gellar would return for another stab at a reboot. Gellar told Variety in October 2025 that Zhao's passionate pitch is what convinced her to play Buffy again. In a January 2026 appearance on the "Shut Up Evan" podcast, Gellar added that: "I've seen people with passion before, but [Zhao] knew how to go into the world. She knew what the world was, and she knew the way. And that was the first time I said, 'Maybe, could I possibly do this?'"