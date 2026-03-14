Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come Review: Exploding The Elite Is Double The Fun The Second Time Around
The filmmaking collective Radio Silence has achieved what many filmmakers dream of by becoming a defining voice in modern horror. Working in the genre for years, their mainstream breakthrough came with the fiercely entertaining "Ready or Not." /Film's Chris Evangelista called it "the most pleasant surprise of the summer movie season," and its success cemented Radio Silence co-founders Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett as major players in the genre. The duo was chosen to direct "Scream" (2022) and its sequel "Scream VI," continuing one of horror's most iconic franchises. They later returned to their original storytelling with "Abigail," the ballerina-vampire film that premiered at the Overlook Film Festival and earned a rare 10/10 score from me — a rating I still stand by.
Now the duo is balancing franchise filmmaking with their own creations as they return to the world they built with "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," their first sequel to an original project. Horror sequels often divide fans, especially when the original develops a passionate cult following like "Ready or Not." Matching that film's sharp humor, bloody chaos, and bonkers energy would be no small feat. Fortunately, "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" proves to be just as explosively fun as its predecessor, even if it's essentially "the same, but more."
"Ready or Not 2" picks up immediately after Grace (Samara Weaving) survives the blood-soaked game of hide-and-seek that ended the first film. Recovering in the hospital, she's visited by her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton), who arrives as her emergency contact. Their relationship is tense, but their family drama quickly becomes the least of their worries. Grace's survival and the destruction of the Le Domas family has triggered a new, far larger game: the wealthiest and most powerful families in the world must hunt down Grace and Faith — or suffer the same deadly fate as her in-laws. Game on.
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is even more in your face than the first
Watching a bunch of entitled, rich jagoffs explode into visecera confetti in "Ready or Not" was already satisfying, but that was only one nauseatingly awful family. "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" is more reflective of the real corrupt systems of power in our actual world — where a handful of well-connected people have replicated an oligarchy under the cloak of democracy through acquisitions, mergers, and the allowance of private equity to decimate their competition. There's no such thing as an ethical billionaire, and the "Ready or Not" films know it. It's quite refreshing to see the story zoom out from the Le Domas family and show just how wide Mr. Le Bail's web actually weaves. There's significantly more opportunity to watch some of the worst people on the planet bite the big one over, and over, and over again, and it being unleashed by Grace and Faith is an absolute joy.
The larger scope gives Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett the freedom to show off what they do best and wrangle a sprawling ensemble cast of big characters with ridiculous personalities played by a blend of genre favorites (Sarah Michelle Gellar! Elijah Wood! Shawn Hatosy! DAVID CRONENBERG!!!), previous collaborators, and newcomers to the genre that horror fans will immediately adore.
Anyone thirsting after Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Abbot on "The Pitt" is going to see a wildly different side of him as Titus Danforth, and new-to-the-franchise Maia Jae as Francesca El Caido is a joyous addition (who needs to play Melissa Barrera's sister in something). The politics of "Ready or Not" were already anything but subtle, and I appreciate filmmakers willing to double down while so many others are capitulating in advance.
Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton were born for this
Samara Weaving solidified herself as one of the patron saints of "Good For Her" cinema with "Ready or Not," an esteemed roster that Kathryn Newton has also joined thanks to her cult hit, "Lisa Frankenstein." Their whip smart line deliveries are well displayed, and Newton beautifully injects her trademark brand of chaos to Faith while Grace is fighting not to be weighed down by the realization that her blood-soaked wedding dress does not mean she's out of the woods yet. The action set pieces are even bigger and bloodier this time around, and they work as well as it does because Weaving and Newton are always willing to go for it.
I'll admit that I did miss the intimate terror of watching Grace trapped in a house in her fight for her survival and the larger hunting grounds occasionally feel a little too big for the story at hand, but that's the key to justifying the sequel existing in the first place. When you're dealing with illuminati-esque devil cults that secretly control every aspect of the world, it needs to feel unruly, chaotic, and impossible to wrap your head around. Watching rich freaks hunt Grace and Faith in broad daylight is a reminder that the 1% has waged an all-out assault against humanity, and they don't wait until dark to strike. Grace and Faith remind us that we should only extend their namesakes to those we are in solidarity with, and fight like hell in the face of anyone who isn't.
"Ready Or Not 2" goes double or nothing and plays for keeps. Either you get on board with the way the world is changing, or you die. It's really that simple.
/Film Review: 8 out of 10
"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" opens in theaters on March 20, 2026.