Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come Review: Exploding The Elite Is Double The Fun The Second Time Around

The filmmaking collective Radio Silence has achieved what many filmmakers dream of by becoming a defining voice in modern horror. Working in the genre for years, their mainstream breakthrough came with the fiercely entertaining "Ready or Not." /Film's Chris Evangelista called it "the most pleasant surprise of the summer movie season," and its success cemented Radio Silence co-founders Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett as major players in the genre. The duo was chosen to direct "Scream" (2022) and its sequel "Scream VI," continuing one of horror's most iconic franchises. They later returned to their original storytelling with "Abigail," the ballerina-vampire film that premiered at the Overlook Film Festival and earned a rare 10/10 score from me — a rating I still stand by.

Now the duo is balancing franchise filmmaking with their own creations as they return to the world they built with "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," their first sequel to an original project. Horror sequels often divide fans, especially when the original develops a passionate cult following like "Ready or Not." Matching that film's sharp humor, bloody chaos, and bonkers energy would be no small feat. Fortunately, "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" proves to be just as explosively fun as its predecessor, even if it's essentially "the same, but more."

"Ready or Not 2" picks up immediately after Grace (Samara Weaving) survives the blood-soaked game of hide-and-seek that ended the first film. Recovering in the hospital, she's visited by her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton), who arrives as her emergency contact. Their relationship is tense, but their family drama quickly becomes the least of their worries. Grace's survival and the destruction of the Le Domas family has triggered a new, far larger game: the wealthiest and most powerful families in the world must hunt down Grace and Faith — or suffer the same deadly fate as her in-laws. Game on.