20 Years Ago, A Cult Favorite Sci-Fi TV Show Became A Big Screen Box Office Bomb

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I felt not only this incredible loss, but that I had lied to the actors, that I had let them down, that I had told them, 'if it's good, and you're good, then everything will be fine.'" Those are the words of Joss Whedon speaking in 2013 about the cancellation of his much-beloved, short-lived sci-fi series "Firefly."

Although it is now beloved and held up as a classic, "Firefly" lasted only a single season on Fox before it was canceled. Whedon, who had already made a big name for himself with genre fans in the TV space thanks to the success of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel," believed it could be a big hit. Whedon found a way to try to make it up to the cast by bringing the action from television to the big screen.

After being canceled in 2002, Universal Pictures saw an opportunity to capitalize on the audience Fox bailed out on by giving Whedon the chance to make a movie with these characters in this universe. It materialized in the form of 2005's "Serenity," a well-liked movie that very much satisfied its fans. The only problem? There weren't nearly enough fans at the time to turn it into a hit.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Serenity" in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, why Universal was very confident in it, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it two decades later. Let's dig in, shall we?