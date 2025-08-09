15 Years Ago, One Of The Most Unique Comic Book Movies Ever Was A Major Box Office Bummer

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Taking the sensibility of Edgar Wright, before I even knew what he wanted to do with it, and applying it to that material, I knew in an instant that this could be quite a combustible combination." Those are the words of producer Marc Platt speaking on a making-of documentary attached to the "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" Blu-ray release. Naturally, the material he's talking about was the "Scott Pilgrim" comics by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Wright was coming off of the success of his now-classic horror/comedy "Shaun of the Dead" and its follow-up, the brilliant cop comedy "Hot Fuzz." Both movies were decent hits that put Wright on Hollywood's radar in a big way. When Universal Pictures was looking to put together a big-budget adaptation of O'Malley's quirky comic, they thought of Wright and his unique, distinctive, kinetic filmmaking style.

It was the perfect marriage of director and source material. It came shortly after the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched with "Iron Man" in 2008, when comic books were booming on the big screen. On paper, "Scott Pilgrim" had everything going for it. The only problem? Making people in the real world care enough (at least at first) was harder than Universal thought.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" in honor of its 15th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, how everything seemed to be going exactly right, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?