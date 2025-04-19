15 Years Ago, Another R-Rated Superhero Movie Paved The Way For Deadpool At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"This is going to be the most expensive home movie I ever made." Those are the alleged words of director Matthew Vaughn, according to Christopher Mintz-Plasse, one of the stars of 2010's "Kick-Ass." In an interview with Chron at the time, the "Superbad" star explained that Vaughn's R-rated superhero movie "almost didn't get made" and that "nobody wanted to touch it."

Advertisement

That all may be hard to imagine now. Why wouldn't a studio want to back a comic book movie with a killer cast? And this is Matthew Vaughn we're talking about! But 2010 was a very different time. Vaughn hadn't yet reinvented the "X-Men" franchise with "First Class," nor had he delivered the "Kingsman" property. He was merely a stylish filmmaker with movies like "Layer Cake" and "Stardust" under his belt. More importantly, the industry at large hadn't yet embraced the notion of R-rated comic book movies, despite the success the superhero genre was experiencing.

All the same, Vaughn felt strongly enough about Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.'s indie comic book to risk it all for "Kick-Ass." In the process, he helped tee up the ball for much, much bigger hits like "Deadpool" and "Logan" in the years that followed.

Advertisement

In this week's Tales from the Box office, we're looking back at "Kick-Ass" in honor of its 15th anniversary. We'll go over how the movie came to be, why Vaughn had to try to cobble together the budget himself, the controversy that erupted around the film ahead of its release, what happened when it hit theaters, what went down in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?