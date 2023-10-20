Is Kick-Ass 3 Happening? The Answer Is Kind-Of, Sort-Of, Yes

The primary reason that a third "Kick-Ass" film has not happened yet is that the second one didn't do nearly as well as the first, commercially speaking. The first film earned $97 million worldwide against a $28 million budget, not to mention the tens of millions more it made on DVD. 2013's "Kick-Ass 2," however, made just $63 million against a similar budget and was not nearly as well received critically. Chloe Grace Moretz, speaking in August of 2014, blamed it on piracy.

"You make these movies for the fanboys, but nowadays everyone seems to pirate them rather than watch them in the movie theatre. 'Kick-Ass 2' was one of the number one pirated movies of the year, but that doesn't help us because we need box office figures. We need to prove to the distributors that we can make money from a third and a fourth movie – but because it didn't do so well, we can't make another one."

Back in 2015, Matthew Vaughn, who only returned to produce the second film, also offered some further context in an interview, saying that the idea, at that time, was to do a prequel so that, hopefully, they could garner enough goodwill to eventually make "Kick-Ass 3" a reality.

"We're working on an idea for a prequel of how did Hit Girl and Big Daddy become Hit Girl and Big Daddy. It's quite a fun idea we've come up with. If we make that, hopefully that will be the sorbet for the people that didn't like 'Kick-Ass 2' and then we can go off and make 'Kick-Ass 3.' I think we've got to do this prequel to regain the love that we had with 'Kick-Ass.'"

That prequel never came to pass and the franchise has remained dormant. But with the rights to the franchise set to revert, things may be looking up.