Kick-Ass Is Getting A 'Big' Movie Reboot That Will Be 'F***ing Nuts'

Apparently, the rights to "Kick-Ass" revert in two years, so Vaughn says fans can expect "a big reboot" at that time. He refused to explain if there would be a new cast or if he would try to get some of the original cast members to reprise their roles, but he did at least explain his reasoning behind wanting to reboot the series instead of doing another sequel:

"Because I think the clue is in the title. I think 'Kick-Ass' ... it became a new type of genre. Everyone went like- whenever we made it, everyone was like, 'Oh, you can't make R-rated superheroes. No one will want to see an R-rated superhero. You can't do this. You can't do that.' So, [laugh] when we- I had to say 'dare' and it was so nuts that I went, 'Yeah, great. It'll cause just as much controversy and everyone will talk about it and as many people will love it will hate it.' Um, but I'm not saying it hasn't got the characters in it and won't have, you know. I'm just saying it's not what any of-anyone could be imagining what it is. And I'm going to need one very, very brave actor or actress to play the new Kick-Ass because it will scare the s*** out of them."

While Vaughn is certainly right that "Kick-Ass" helped usher in the current era of R-rated superhero goodness, it's hard to tell if he'll be able to shock people as much as he did back in 2010. It's only been 11 years, but audiences have grown significantly more used to the kinds of hijinks that would have caused a stir when the first movie was released. Vaughn has been promising more "Kick-Ass" for a while now, but hopefully, we'll get a chance to see his mind-blowing new take some time in 2024.