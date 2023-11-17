Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Isn't The Adaptation You're Expecting

This post contains spoilers for "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World."

You might have varied expectations from "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" — the animated Netflix series that is based on the "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley — but it is not a recreation of 2010's "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World." The film, rightfully, is beloved for various reasons throughout its journey from box-office bomb to cult classic, be it its fun videogame-style aesthetics or the unabashed celebration of its quirky, inventive core. Instead of using the film as a base to expand upon its arcade-fighting structured narrative, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" completely flips the script and dives right into mystery-thriller territory while still retaining the quirks of the original.

The ensemble cast from the film adaptation has returned for this new adventure, lending more immersion to this fresh story from the get-go, as these are characters we are already intimately aware of, but still do not know enough about in terms of individual motivations. The animated series' eight-episode structure facilitates this deep dive after it quickly sets up a great chunk of exposition — right from the shaggy-haired Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) meeting the girl of, or from his dreams, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to Scott's fateful fight with Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha), the first of Ramona's seven evil exes that he needs to defeat to get the girl.

Just when you expect Matthew to turn into $2.10 worth of loot (not nearly enough for Scott to take a bus back to his apartment), things take a wild turn. Matthew lunges, apparently landing a punch so deadly that Scott turns into a handful of coins, while a horrified Ramona watches on. Just before the first episode is over, Scott Pilgrim is announced dead.