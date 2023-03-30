Scott Pilgrim Anime Series Will Bring Back Cast Of Edgar Wright's Movie
"Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" remains one of the best video game adjacent movies ever, one that captures the aesthetic and the essence of leveling up and defeating bosses, all while also being, along with "Speed Racer" and "Alita: Battle Angel," one of the best live-action anime movies, even though this one is not based on an anime.
Edgar Wright's second most underrated film (after "The World's End") exudes style, is presented through a very specific lens, and if you get on its wavelength, it results in a phenomenal cartoony experience and a great adaptation of the comic series by Bryan Lee O'Malley. And yet, as well as the film captures the anime aesthetic, there are things that just don't quite work in live-action. It is great news, then, that this story is finally making its way to the medium it was always meant to be told in — anime.
That's right, we're officially getting a "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" anime! But that's not the best news. Netflix has just confirmed that the entire cast of Edgar Wright's film is going to reprise their roles for the new adaptation, and if you don't recall, that's an all-star assembly of talent.
A great marriage of talents
Everyone from Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead to Chris Evans and Brie Larson are back for the "Scott Pilgrim" anime series. Here's the full line-up coming back to make you think about death and get sad and stuff:
- Michael Cera is Scott Pilgrim
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Ramona Flowers
- Satya Bhabha is Matthew Patel
- Kieran Culkin is Wallace Wells
- Chris Evans is Lucas Lee
- Anna Kendrick is Stacey Pilgrim
- Brie Larson is Envy Adams
- Alison Pill is Kim Pine
- Aubrey Plaza is Julie Powers
- Brandon Routh is Todd Ingram
- Jason Schwartzman is Gideon Graves
- Johnny Simmons is Young Neil
- Mark Webber is Stephen Stills
- Mae Whitman is Roxie
- Ellen Wong is Knives Chau
Apparently there are also additional voices yet to be announced, so perhaps the story will be expanded a bit in this anime adaptation.
Like "Short Term 12," the cast of "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" is just incredible to rediscover every time you rewatch the film. You have superheroes, TV stars, acclaimed character actors, and hilarious comedians. As Edgar Wright went on to Twitter to say after the announcement, "One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim." The director of the live-action film also teased the upcoming anime project, saying it "doesn't just expand the universe, but also...well, just watch it."
The "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" anime comes courtesy of showrunners Bryan Lee O'Malley (who wrote the original book) and BenDavid Grabinski (the excellent "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" reboot). Perhaps most exciting yet, the show will be animated by none other than Science SARU, the studio behind the electric "Inu-Oh," and the incredibly inventive and beautifully-animated "Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!" Abel Gongora, who directed the spectacular opening credit sequence for that show, is set to direct the upcoming anime.