Scott Pilgrim Anime Series Will Bring Back Cast Of Edgar Wright's Movie

"Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" remains one of the best video game adjacent movies ever, one that captures the aesthetic and the essence of leveling up and defeating bosses, all while also being, along with "Speed Racer" and "Alita: Battle Angel," one of the best live-action anime movies, even though this one is not based on an anime.

Edgar Wright's second most underrated film (after "The World's End") exudes style, is presented through a very specific lens, and if you get on its wavelength, it results in a phenomenal cartoony experience and a great adaptation of the comic series by Bryan Lee O'Malley. And yet, as well as the film captures the anime aesthetic, there are things that just don't quite work in live-action. It is great news, then, that this story is finally making its way to the medium it was always meant to be told in — anime.

That's right, we're officially getting a "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" anime! But that's not the best news. Netflix has just confirmed that the entire cast of Edgar Wright's film is going to reprise their roles for the new adaptation, and if you don't recall, that's an all-star assembly of talent.