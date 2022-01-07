Netflix Has A Scott Pilgrim Anime Series On The Way (Now With More Garlic Bread)
Get your drumsticks ready and square up for a battle of the bands: a new "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" series is headed to Netflix. The show, which doesn't have a series order yet according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be an anime adaptation with the original comic book creators on board.
Bryan Lee O'Malley, who created and illustrated the six-book Scott Pilgrim comic series, is on board for the new show as executive producer. Assuming the series moves forward, O'Malley will showrun alongside BenDavid Grabinski ("Are You Afraid of the Dark?"), with both executive producing. Though there's no word on casting for the series yet, THR reports that the new anime will have some things in common with Edgar Wright's 2010 big-screen adaptation. Namely, Wright himself, who will serve as an executive producer along with his partner Nira Park.
Wright And The Comic's Creator Are Both On Board
Wright's adaptation of "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" is a frenetic cult classic, a movie with video game trappings and a hilariously short attention span. Michael Cera starred as Scott, a 22-year-old member of a garage band whose life goes topsy-turvy when he learns his new love interest, Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winestead), has seven evil exes. Aside from its wide selection of quotable jokes ("Bread makes you fat?!"), the movie is often remembered for featuring an impressive slate of actors who went on to take major roles afterward. Among others, future Marvel stars Chris Evans and Brie Larson pop up, as does "Succession" castmate Kieran Culkin.
If the new take on "Scott Pilgrim" has room to grow, it could work its way through O'Malley's six graphic novels at a more leisurely pace, exploring storylines Wright's film didn't. It's also, hopefully, a chance for O'Malley to right some of the original story's wrongs, like the much-criticized treatment and characterization of Asian-Canadian teenager Knives Chau, who dates Scott when she's in high school.
Though this initial announcement doesn't give much information about the project, we do know that Netflix will be making the show with UCP, the division of Universal Studio Group that also brought us "The Umbrella Academy." The show's animation will be done by Japanese studio Science SARU, whose artists have worked on projects including Netflix's "Devilman Crybaby" and "Star Wars: Visions."