Netflix Has A Scott Pilgrim Anime Series On The Way (Now With More Garlic Bread)

Wright's adaptation of "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" is a frenetic cult classic, a movie with video game trappings and a hilariously short attention span. Michael Cera starred as Scott, a 22-year-old member of a garage band whose life goes topsy-turvy when he learns his new love interest, Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winestead), has seven evil exes. Aside from its wide selection of quotable jokes ("Bread makes you fat?!"), the movie is often remembered for featuring an impressive slate of actors who went on to take major roles afterward. Among others, future Marvel stars Chris Evans and Brie Larson pop up, as does "Succession" castmate Kieran Culkin.

If the new take on "Scott Pilgrim" has room to grow, it could work its way through O'Malley's six graphic novels at a more leisurely pace, exploring storylines Wright's film didn't. It's also, hopefully, a chance for O'Malley to right some of the original story's wrongs, like the much-criticized treatment and characterization of Asian-Canadian teenager Knives Chau, who dates Scott when she's in high school.

Though this initial announcement doesn't give much information about the project, we do know that Netflix will be making the show with UCP, the division of Universal Studio Group that also brought us "The Umbrella Academy." The show's animation will be done by Japanese studio Science SARU, whose artists have worked on projects including Netflix's "Devilman Crybaby" and "Star Wars: Visions."