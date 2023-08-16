Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer: The Scott Pilgrim Anime Comes To Netflix This November
Remember Scott Pilgrim? He's back, in anime form. The new Netflix anime series "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" brings viewers back to the world created by Bryan Lee O'Malley and previously adapted into a live-action movie by Edgar Wright. As it turns out, the cast of Wright's film — Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, Ellen Wong — are all back, reprising their roles from the film. It's almost like the movie is being remade here as an anime series, and that's surely going to get fans interested.
The first look at "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" awaits you below.
Watch the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off trailer
Here's where I lose you and admit that while I'm a fan of Edgar Wright's work, I didn't love his live-action "Scott Pilgrim" film. Perhaps I'll feel different about this anime series, which seems to be adapting the same exact plot, which was also the plot of the graphic novels that inspired the film:
Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley.
The eight-episode series was executive produced and written by Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, who also serve as co-showrunners. Abel Gongora directs, with original songs by Anamanaguchi. The live-action film adapted the anime style, but now fans have themselves an actual anime to watch. And if you loved the film and longed to hear the cast reprise their roles, this is a project bound to pique your interest.
"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" on November 17, 2023, on Netflix.