Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer: The Scott Pilgrim Anime Comes To Netflix This November

Here's where I lose you and admit that while I'm a fan of Edgar Wright's work, I didn't love his live-action "Scott Pilgrim" film. Perhaps I'll feel different about this anime series, which seems to be adapting the same exact plot, which was also the plot of the graphic novels that inspired the film:

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

The eight-episode series was executive produced and written by Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, who also serve as co-showrunners. Abel Gongora directs, with original songs by Anamanaguchi. The live-action film adapted the anime style, but now fans have themselves an actual anime to watch. And if you loved the film and longed to hear the cast reprise their roles, this is a project bound to pique your interest.

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" on November 17, 2023, on Netflix.