Firefly's Cast Knew The Cult Sci-Fi Series Was Doomed From The Start

No one-season show has garnered a more passionate cult following than Joss Whedon's 2002 series "Firefly." The only other short-lived shows that even come close are "Police Squad!," "My So-Called Life," "Freaks and Geeks," or "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." Something about Whedon's trademark wit, the show's sci-fi-meets-Western aesthetic, and the ensemble of misfit characters allowed "Firefly" to dip into popular culture and stay there forever. When allegations of toxicity came out against Whedon, some of his former fans turned away from "Firefly," but there are still many who carry a torch for the series. It only lasted for 14 episodes, and was granted a feature film, 2005's "Serenity," but it struggled throughout its brief life. Many "Firefly" fans might tell you stories of how they tried to write enough letters to save the series, or even revive it years after the fact. (Here's what we know about why "Firefly" was canceled.)

The show was never revived. Indeed, many of the "Firefly" cast members felt that their series was doomed from the start. Everything Fox did to the series indicated that it wasn't popular, and that the network wasn't going to do anything to help it. They saw the writing on the wall and knew that "Firefly" was definitely going to die a quick death.

Adam Baldwin, Alan Tudyk, and Jewel Staite all spoke about their experiences with "Firefly" in a 2017 retrospective with The Hollywood Reporter. They played, respectively, the hot-headed mercenary Jayne, the affable pilot Wash, and the feisty engineer Kaylee. They all knew that "Firefly" was, at best, an underdog on the Fox calendar, and they would have to fight against some of the network's more popular shows at the time, notably "John Doe" and "Fastlane," which debuted in the same year.