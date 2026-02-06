The Predator Franchise Was Just Hit With A Major Setback - Here's Why
"Prey" and "Predator: Badlands" director Dan Trachtenberg has a new base of operations, having just signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. It's a bit of a homecoming for Trachtenberg, seeing as he made his feature directorial debut at the studio with 2016's "10 Cloverfield Lane." But while it's good news for Trachtenberg, it's probably not encouraging for those who have enjoyed his efforts on the "Predator" franchise lately.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trachtenberg has signed a three-year agreement to specifically develop, direct, and back theatrical films for the studio with his producing partner, Ben Rosenblatt. It's similar to "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer's deal with Paramount, which will allow them to make movies for theaters (something Netflix wouldn't commit to). That being the case, it seems the studio is taking a filmmaker-first approach following its merger with Skydance last year.
Perhaps not coincidently, Paramount has also been trying to bring the "Cloverfield" franchise back for several years. In 2021, it hired Joe Barton to pen a direct "Cloverfield" sequel, though that has yet to materialize. Maybe Trachtenberg can get it going? The filmmaker had this to say about the deal in a statement:
"As a kid, I remember seeing the Paramount logo and dreaming of the epic adventure that would follow. Now to have the opportunity to bring new huge and emotional stories to giant screens is a literally a dream come true. Ben and I cannot wait to join Dana [Goldberg], Josh [Greenstein], Don, and the entire Paramount team in pursuing our shared vision of making Paramount once again the apex of cinema."
Be it with "Cloverfield" or something else, this now figures to take up the bulk of Trachtenberg's time — something that leaves the future of the "Predator" franchise on uncertain ground.
Dan Trachtenberg probably won't have much time for Predator
While it doesn't sound like Dan Trachtenberg's deal with Paramount is an exclusive one, it's still going to get first bite at the apple for any features he develops from this point forward. And rest assured, the studio will make the most of its contract, as will Trachtenberg. At the very least, he won't have nearly as much time to dedicate to the "Predator" property now that he's set up shop at a rival studio.
"Prey" became the best-reviewed "Predator" movie ever in 2022, with Trachtenberg's acclaimed entry in the beloved sci-fi franchise going directly to Hulu. So, while its release direct to streaming may've been a mistake, it proved that he was the right director for the property. He then set about crafting not one but two very different follow-ups, which materialized last year in the form of the animated Hulu film "Predator: Killer of Killers" and the live-action movie "Predator: Badlands," which debuted in theaters.
Both movies were, once again, massive critical hits that paved the way for more to come. The "Killer of Killers" post-credits scene set up a big sequel and excited fans, though Disney has yet to confirm if that sequel is actually happening. Meanwhile, the ending of "Badlands" set up yet another "Predator" film, with the movie itself connecting firmly to the "Alien" franchise and, as such, paving the way for (potentially) a more extensive cinematic crossover.
Again, Disney hasn't confirmed any new installments in the "Predator" franchise as of this writing, but if it wants to continue pulling on these specific threads, those plans may hinge on Trachtenberg's availability. Perhaps he could continue on as a producer, but his role in the franchise would, at the very least, be diminished.
Disney has to find a new Predator whisperer
Dan Trachtenberg had sort of established himself as the "Predator" whisperer. Across three very different projects, he achieved a high level of success within a franchise that previously had an up-and-down reputation, with most of the sequels living in the shadow of the original 1987 action/sci-fi classic "Predator" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. That's no longer the case, though.
It should also be noted that "Predator: Badlands" made $185 million at the global box office and is now the highest-grossing "Predator" film ever (having overtaken the then-modest hit that was 2004's "Alien vs. Predator). The problem? "Badlands" carried a $105 million budget, meaning after theaters took their cut, it was far from profitable, at least theatrically. It might well have made money once you factor in VOD, streaming, and so forth, but it's not an out-and-out success.
Is it possible that Disney is simply content to move on from Trachtenberg's version of this universe? Joshua Wassung co-directed "Predator: Killer of Killers." Maybe Disney could lean more on him if it wants to explore a sequel to that and just take things in a different direction from here on out. In related news, "Alien: Romulus" director Fede Álvarez has announced that he won't be directing that film's sequel (which is indeed in the works). Perhaps Disney could court him to be the lead architect on the inevitable "Alien vs. Predator" crossover event?
Basically, the Mouse House has options, and there is much to consider. It's very unlikely that it's just going to put the "Predator" franchise to bed entirely, but it also can't pretend that Trachtenberg is easily replaceable either. He demonstrated a serious understanding of how to approach this universe in a way that really resonated with fans. These are big shoes to fill.