The Predator Franchise Was Just Hit With A Major Setback - Here's Why

"Prey" and "Predator: Badlands" director Dan Trachtenberg has a new base of operations, having just signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. It's a bit of a homecoming for Trachtenberg, seeing as he made his feature directorial debut at the studio with 2016's "10 Cloverfield Lane." But while it's good news for Trachtenberg, it's probably not encouraging for those who have enjoyed his efforts on the "Predator" franchise lately.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trachtenberg has signed a three-year agreement to specifically develop, direct, and back theatrical films for the studio with his producing partner, Ben Rosenblatt. It's similar to "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer's deal with Paramount, which will allow them to make movies for theaters (something Netflix wouldn't commit to). That being the case, it seems the studio is taking a filmmaker-first approach following its merger with Skydance last year.

Perhaps not coincidently, Paramount has also been trying to bring the "Cloverfield" franchise back for several years. In 2021, it hired Joe Barton to pen a direct "Cloverfield" sequel, though that has yet to materialize. Maybe Trachtenberg can get it going? The filmmaker had this to say about the deal in a statement:

"As a kid, I remember seeing the Paramount logo and dreaming of the epic adventure that would follow. Now to have the opportunity to bring new huge and emotional stories to giant screens is a literally a dream come true. Ben and I cannot wait to join Dana [Goldberg], Josh [Greenstein], Don, and the entire Paramount team in pursuing our shared vision of making Paramount once again the apex of cinema."

Be it with "Cloverfield" or something else, this now figures to take up the bulk of Trachtenberg's time — something that leaves the future of the "Predator" franchise on uncertain ground.