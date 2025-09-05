Why Alien: Romulus Director Fede Álvarez Won't Direct The Sequel

"Alien" fans, we have both good and bad news for you sickos. The good? After reports late last year indicated that the follow up to "Alien: Romulus" (which we reviewed here)" has been discussed among studio higher-ups, we now have official word that the script is finished. Ready for the bad news? The biggest creative force behind the 2024 legacy sequel, director Fede Álvarez, apparently won't be making a return trip back to the existential horrors of the cosmos. But honestly, when laid out like that, maybe he's making the right call.

The somewhat surprising development comes courtesy of TooFab (via Bloody Disgusting), where Álvarez himself broke the news while walking the red carpet during Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. As he explained, "We just finished the script, actually, for a sequel for 'Romulus.' But I'm gonna pass the torch on this one as director. I'm going to produce it with Ridley Scott, we're gonna produce it together and we're right now trying to find a new filmmaker to come in." That comes as a bit of a curveball, especially since our last update from 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell indicated that he was attempting to lock up Álvarez to a deal for the next film in the franchise. Clearly, that will mainly take place in a producer capacity, although it's important to note that his fingerprints will inevitably be all over the sequel, as will those of his co-writer and longtime collaborator Rodo Sayagues (who's also credited for co-penning "Romulus").

So, why the unexpected change of heart? Luckily, Álvarez shared exactly where he'll be focusing his energy on next: "I want to work on a personal project that me and my co-writer, we've been keeping on the back burner for a while, and we feel it's the right time to go and work on an original." Once again, nobody could blame him for taking a break from the franchise machine for a bit. So, what's that original going to be about? According to Álvarez, "I can't tell you anything about it." Alright then, Fede, keep your secrets.