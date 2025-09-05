Why Alien: Romulus Director Fede Álvarez Won't Direct The Sequel
"Alien" fans, we have both good and bad news for you sickos. The good? After reports late last year indicated that the follow up to "Alien: Romulus" (which we reviewed here)" has been discussed among studio higher-ups, we now have official word that the script is finished. Ready for the bad news? The biggest creative force behind the 2024 legacy sequel, director Fede Álvarez, apparently won't be making a return trip back to the existential horrors of the cosmos. But honestly, when laid out like that, maybe he's making the right call.
The somewhat surprising development comes courtesy of TooFab (via Bloody Disgusting), where Álvarez himself broke the news while walking the red carpet during Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. As he explained, "We just finished the script, actually, for a sequel for 'Romulus.' But I'm gonna pass the torch on this one as director. I'm going to produce it with Ridley Scott, we're gonna produce it together and we're right now trying to find a new filmmaker to come in." That comes as a bit of a curveball, especially since our last update from 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell indicated that he was attempting to lock up Álvarez to a deal for the next film in the franchise. Clearly, that will mainly take place in a producer capacity, although it's important to note that his fingerprints will inevitably be all over the sequel, as will those of his co-writer and longtime collaborator Rodo Sayagues (who's also credited for co-penning "Romulus").
So, why the unexpected change of heart? Luckily, Álvarez shared exactly where he'll be focusing his energy on next: "I want to work on a personal project that me and my co-writer, we've been keeping on the back burner for a while, and we feel it's the right time to go and work on an original." Once again, nobody could blame him for taking a break from the franchise machine for a bit. So, what's that original going to be about? According to Álvarez, "I can't tell you anything about it." Alright then, Fede, keep your secrets.
Who should direct the Alien: Romulus sequel? We have some ideas
If there's anything the "Alien" movies have taught us, given its steady rate of changeover from movie to movie, it's that the show must go on — even without Fede Álvarez once again taking his place on the director's chair. The "Don't Breathe" helmer certainly put the franchise back on solid footing, at the very least, with a pair of compelling new characters and an ending that teed up all sorts of possibilities for where to take things next. Cailee Spaeny's plucky final girl survivor, Rain Carradine, and her loyal synthetic Andy (played impeccably by David Jonsson, who's currently enjoying his moment in the spotlight with the Stephen King adaptation "The Long Walk") both managed to make it to the end of the film (mostly) intact, plunging into the depths of space to a planet well outside of Weyland-Yutani's jurisdiction.
While we don't know the particulars of what horrific adventure is awaiting them next (we're going to assume there might be aliens and possibly even predators involved), the /Film team has plenty of hot takes about who should guide them to their next hellish destination. We'll go with the obvious choices first. While we await word on whether that "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant" trilogy-capper, "Alien: Awakening," will ever get off the ground, could franchise originator Ridley Scott feel inclined to step behind the camera again for this one? Or, if this is really headed towards crossover territory, how about our new "Predator" architect Dan Trachtenberg? Heck, even horror maestro and "Black Phone 2" director Scott Derrickson feels like a potentially exciting fit. If we really want to get wild, let's throw the Radio Silence guys or perhaps Ben Wheatley into the mix. Why not! This is my list, where everything's made up and the rules don't matter.
Whatever shape it ultimately takes, we'll be anxiously awaiting further word on this "Alien: Romulus" sequel. Stay tuned to /Film for any and all updates.