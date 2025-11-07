How Predator: Badlands Sets Up The Next Sequel In Dan Trachtenberg's New Universe

This article contains spoilers for "Predator: Badlands."

The "Predator" franchise is the most exciting film series currently running, and that's because it's almost completely unpredictable. Unlike the majority of other ongoing franchises, a set source material that future "Predator" films are expected to adapt to the screen is nonexistent. In other words, "Predator" is a far more old-school film franchise, with each new sequel coming up with new characters and stories to tell. What's more, where other series have floundered in treading familiar ground one too many times (one hopes the upcoming "Scream 7" isn't an example of this), the last few "Predator" films have found entirely new avenues of storytelling. Director and co-writer Dan Trachtenberg has essentially become the series' guru, setting up a new universe between "Prey," "Killer of Killers," and now "Predator: Badlands."

Thanks to Trachtenberg's innovative approaches to each new "Predator" film, the future of the franchise is hard to predict. That said, the films do seem to promise a few potential directions. Nowhere is this seen more clearly than in the finale of "Badlands," which sees the new "Wolf" clan comprised of the Yautja, Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), the Weyland-Yutani synthetic, Thia (Elle Fanning), and the adolescent Kalisk, Bud, facing the apparent wrath of Dek's unseen and unnamed Mother after Dek vanquishes his Father (Reuben De Jong, voiced by Schuster-Koloamatangi). With this ending acting as a de facto mid-credits scene, it seems to promise that the adventures of the Wolf clan are far from over, and that a sequel to "Badlands" might pick up from this exact moment. Yet is a direct "Badlands" sequel the next step for Trachtenberg and the "Predator" series? Given the other recent films in the franchise, we may be in for a crossover event movie, one that may be "Predator" centric.