Predator: Killer Of Killers Might Explain What Happened To Arnold Schwarzenegger

This article contains spoilers for "Predator: Killer of Killers."

Ever since 1987, when Arnold Schwarzenegger (playing the paramilitary soldier Dutch) became the first man to defeat the strong, cunning, and superior firepower-wielding Yautja in "Predator," fans and filmmakers alike have been clamoring for a rematch. While it's true that Schwarzenegger has only made a relative handful of sequels — "Conan," "The Terminator," and "The Expendables" are the only franchises where he's appeared in multiple entries — that hasn't stopped the various people behind the "Predator" films to try and bring Dutch back.

When 1990's "Predator 2" was being developed, writers Jim and John Thomas had a fairly novel idea of having Dutch return as a Special Agent leading a clandestine task force to track and capture (or kill) any new Yautja found on Earth. After Arnold passed, the role was rewritten as a shadier government agent, and was played by Gary Busey. The idea for Schwarzenegger to star in another "Predator" film was floated again when writer/producer Robert Rodriguez was developing what became "Predators" in the mid-'90s. However, by the time that movie was made in 2010 (after the franchise's detour with the "Alien vs. Predator" films), the moment had passed. While "The Predator" was coming together almost a decade later in 2018, there was an attempt on the part of co-writer/director Shane Black to get his old co-star from the original "Predator" back into the fold, planning a surprise ending cameo for Dutch that would've promised a Schwarzenegger-starring sequel. Sadly, Schwarzenegger passed again, and it's just as well, considering the mess that the finished film turned into.

So, while the reasons for Schwarzenegger's long absence from the franchise are easily explained in the real world, it's still worth pondering what may have happened to Dutch in the "Predator" universe. Throughout each subsequent sequel, there's been nary a mention of him, and it'd be easy to assume that, having completed his duel with the Yautja, he went on to live his life as before. One of the most enticing elements of the latest "Predator" film, the animated "Killer of Killers," is how it introduces some new lore to the series, chief among them a concept which could explain where Dutch has been all these years.