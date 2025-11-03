Why Amber Midthunder's Naru Didn't Return For Predator: Badlands

The "Predator" movies have been undergoing something of a renaissance lately, and that's all thanks to the efforts of new franchise architect Dan Trachtenberg. The "10 Cloverfield Lane" filmmaker injected a fresh sense of energy and a bold new direction with 2022's "Prey," even as it simultaneously put lead actor Amber Midthunder on our radars for good. Three years later, we anxiously await to see the next chapter of this story unfold with Trachtenberg's impending "Predator: Badlands," which appears to be telling an entirely new narrative in a completely different setting altogether. But some of us are also wondering if those hanging plot threads from "Prey" might be picked up again ... and whether "Badlands" was ever intended to be the film to do so.

It's hardly a spoiler to say that when moviegoers flock to theaters to check out the latest "Predator" film, Midthunder's Comanche warrior Naru will be nowhere to be seen. This new adventure instead follows the young Yautja Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) and his synthetic buddy Thia (Elle Fanning) as they fight for survival on an alien world. That wasn't always the case, however. While making the press rounds for "Badlands," Trachtenberg spoke with ScreenTime, and he addressed whether Naru's return was ever in the cards. He proved surprisingly forthright, explaining: