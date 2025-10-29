First Predator: Badlands Reactions Have Critics United
After years of diminishing returns and sequels that failed to garner real excitement, the "Predator" franchise got a massive shot in the arm in 2022 with the release of "Prey." The 1700s-set, Comanche-centric thriller breathed new life into the property, with stylish visuals, a compelling story, and a fantastic lead performance from Amber Midthunder. And while the film earned rave reviews, it was hindered from the start by a streaming-exclusive release model that kept it from theatrical greatness. This year's "Predator: Killer of Killers," an animated anthology film also helmed by "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg, earned a similarly strong reception but was once again relegated to Hulu.
Now, three years after "Prey," Trachtenberg is trying to catch lightning in a bottle again, this time on the big screen. "Predator: Badlands" is very different in premise from "Prey," set in the far future on a distant alien planet, and with a young Yautja, aka Predator, named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), as the protagonist rather than the villain. "Badlands" is also rated PG-13, a first for the "Predator" franchise (not counting "Alien vs. Predator"). All of those changes have led some to question whether or not the film will find the same success.
Now that the social media embargo for critics is up, though, those fears are quickly being put to rest, with early reactions being widely positive so far.
"Dan Trachtenberg ingeniously subverts the series yet again," SlashFilm's own Bill Bria wrote on Bluesky. "Elle Fanning is a delight in her dual role, Jeff Cutter makes Genna look as deadly gorgeous as Pandora, all within a killer action/adventure film." The Wrap's Drew Taylor echoed the sentiment on X, calling the film "a tremendous accomplishment — funny, scary, thrilling, emotional, with memorable characters/creatures with smartly staged action and '80s sci-fi fantasy vibes."
Critics are raving about Predator: Badlands
In the lead-up to "Predator: Badlands," Dan Trachtenberg spoke to the press about his hopes that the film could expand the franchise beyond its usual niche. "I never thought my mom should see 'The Terminator,' but I did think she should see 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day,'" the director said during a "Badlands" set visit attended by IGN. "I really felt heartened that there is a way to continue doing these movies that can have a warmth at the centre but also still be incredibly ferocious and action-oriented and all the things that you'd expect from the 'Predator' franchise."
According to the early reaction from critics, that balance has been effectively struck. "Dan Trachtenberg smartly maneuvers the franchise to a grander scale than just another survival horror," Dexerto's Eamonn Jacobs wrote on X, calling the new film "all killer no filler." Germain Lussier of Gizmodo gave similar praise, calling the latest "Predator" entry "a grand adventure with inventive, exciting action, cool world building, lots of heart & all 'Predator' goodies you could want."
Critic Phil Roberts was somewhat more measured in his own post on X, writing, "More sci-fi epic than a traditional 'Predator' film, it takes some big swings that don't always land. Despite its bold approach, legacy fans may be left disappointed." However, he still gave the film an overall positive reaction, calling it "an epic spectacle that takes us on a deep dive into Yautja mythology."
Predator: Badlands sounds like a big change for the franchise, but a good one
Horror purists who gauge the quality of monster movies by the quantity of blood split may be less the target audience this time around, which is certainly worthy of note. However, it's arguably more relevant to mention that the franchise reached its prior stagnation while staying fiercely loyal to that original aesthetic and never really stretching beyond it.
Although some of the better middle-era "Predator" entries, like 2010's "Predators," made lore contributions or small tweaks to the formula, they didn't take the bold steps that "Prey" did. "Predator: Badlands" seems to be going even further in reinventing the franchise, all while holding onto the core pillars that have always held it up — visceral action, compelling visuals, and a blend of genres that yields a unique whole.
"There's plenty of awesome hard-hitting violence and engrossing world-building to please die hard fans," GALECA critic Gavin Spoors wrote on X, while at the same time calling the movie "a rollicking sci-fi action adventure" that's often both "comedic and heart-warming."
Some mileage may vary for "Predator" purists, but it's hard to argue with Trachtenberg's track record, and it sounds like "Badlands" could expand the franchise and open it up to a whole new audience without alienating its roots. If that's the case, it sounds like a major success.
"Predator: Badlands" opens in theaters on November 7, 2025.