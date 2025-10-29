First Predator: Badlands Reactions Have Critics United

After years of diminishing returns and sequels that failed to garner real excitement, the "Predator" franchise got a massive shot in the arm in 2022 with the release of "Prey." The 1700s-set, Comanche-centric thriller breathed new life into the property, with stylish visuals, a compelling story, and a fantastic lead performance from Amber Midthunder. And while the film earned rave reviews, it was hindered from the start by a streaming-exclusive release model that kept it from theatrical greatness. This year's "Predator: Killer of Killers," an animated anthology film also helmed by "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg, earned a similarly strong reception but was once again relegated to Hulu.

Now, three years after "Prey," Trachtenberg is trying to catch lightning in a bottle again, this time on the big screen. "Predator: Badlands" is very different in premise from "Prey," set in the far future on a distant alien planet, and with a young Yautja, aka Predator, named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), as the protagonist rather than the villain. "Badlands" is also rated PG-13, a first for the "Predator" franchise (not counting "Alien vs. Predator"). All of those changes have led some to question whether or not the film will find the same success.

Now that the social media embargo for critics is up, though, those fears are quickly being put to rest, with early reactions being widely positive so far.

"Dan Trachtenberg ingeniously subverts the series yet again," SlashFilm's own Bill Bria wrote on Bluesky. "Elle Fanning is a delight in her dual role, Jeff Cutter makes Genna look as deadly gorgeous as Pandora, all within a killer action/adventure film." The Wrap's Drew Taylor echoed the sentiment on X, calling the film "a tremendous accomplishment — funny, scary, thrilling, emotional, with memorable characters/creatures with smartly staged action and '80s sci-fi fantasy vibes."