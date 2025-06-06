The Predator: Killer Of Killers Post-Credits Scene Teases A Sequel That Every Fan Wants To See

If it bleeds, we can post major spoilers about it. Read on only after watching "Predator: Killer of Killers."

This was supposed to be a year with just one highly-anticipated "Predator" movie on the docket but, in a welcome surprise, fate has delivered us two. The first, "Killer of Killers," seemed like a small (but appealing) appetizer to the main course: "Predator: Badlands." The upcoming live-action blockbuster certainly has the novelty factor going for it, marking the first instance in franchise history where a fearsome Yautja will actually be the protagonist of the film. But, not to be overlooked, the animated anthology film "Killer of Killers" has come out of the gate strong and instantly established itself as one of the best in the entire series. Now, it's fair to say that fans are looking forward to even more where that came from.

Luckily, "Killer of Killers" is well aware of that fact, thanks to an end-credits scene that sure appears to be setting up one heck of a sequel. The animated movie is split into three distinct storylines, each of which follows three completely different protagonists through three very different periods of human history. But, at the end of each one, a surprising tease links each one together. As we soon learn, our main trio of Viking warrior Ursa (voiced by Lindsay LaVanchy), Japanese samurai Kenji (Louis Ozawa), and American WWII pilot Torres (Rick Gonzalez) all narrowly survive their respective encounters with the Yautja tasked with hunting them ... only to wind up imprisoned and taken off-world as trophies to the alien species.

After the final act of the movie brings them all together at some undefined point in the future (and on some unnamed Yautja gladiatorial planet), the final tag of "Killer of Killers" sets up two potential sequels at the same time. Torres and Kenji remain at large as the hunt begins again, implicitly suggesting another adventure yet to be told. But as poor Ursa is recaptured and taken to her cryostasis chamber, her Yautja captors march her past another familiar figure just waiting to be woken up: the Comanche warrior Naru portrayed by Amber Midthunder in "Prey."