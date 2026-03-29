All 9 Predator Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

The "Predator" timeline is truly expansive, spreading over centuries and across the cosmos. It's a testament to the series' adaptability that almost anyone can find themselves face to face with a Yautja, assuming they make a worthy adversary, of course.

Going back to 1987's "Predator," the franchise typically involves a powerful alien warrior, known as a Yautja, encountering humans and making quick work of most of them. Hunting is at the core of Yautja culture, and they all want to prove themselves worthy of respect. Humans have often been a key target, but we've also seen them battle other aliens, including the "Alien" franchise's Xenomorphs on a couple of occasions.

That's not to say every Yautja outing is worthy of being put on a mantle. But when you go back and revisit each installment, it's impressive how consistent the films have been in keeping up with their core concept. As of right now, the "Predator" movies haven't gotten too bogged down with lore or trying to explain where the Yautja came from. They show up, kick butt, and probably die at the hands of a human who used their wits to emerge victorious. Many of these films are pure popcorn entertainment, but let's weed out the weaklings by ranking every "Predator" movie made so far.