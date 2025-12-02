The Real Reason The Predator Killed Shane Black's Hawkins First

Almost 40 years later, "Predator" remains the gold standard for subversive genre switcheroos. At first, director John McTiernan's 1987 classic plays like your typical '80s testosterone fest, with Arnold Schwarzenegger posturing alongside other muscleheads and cheerily killing nameless baddies (but not without chucking out a winking one-liner). It's only then that the Sword of Damocles that is the film's opening, in which something from outer space is shown entering Earth's atmosphere, comes crashing down. With that, the movie seamlessly transforms into a sci-fi slasher in the jungles of Central America, with Arnold's Dutch and his fellow paramilitaries becoming more or less the equivalent of Laurie Strode and the other teen girls in John Carpenter's "Halloween." (Though I'm pretty sure Jamie Lee Curtis didn't poop her pants while preparing for that film, unlike a certain "Predator" star.)

Just like Dutch evolves into the movie's Final Girl, Shane Black's wiseacre Rick Hawkins is quick to become the titular extra-terrestrial hunter's first victim. And seeing as Black was fresh off selling the script to "Lethal Weapon" — another convention-bucking '80s project full of sharp writing and action — shortly before working on "Predator," you'd be forgiven for assuming he must've had a hand in scripting his character's shocking demise. Except, that apparently wasn't the case. Rather, when interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter for its 2017 oral history of the film, producer John Davis indicated that Black had mainly been recruited to do revisions on the script credited to Jim and John Thomas. Black, however, insisted he was just there to act.

So, how did the other "Predator" creatives take that? By having Black make history as the first person to die at the mandibles of a Predator (aka a Yautja) on-screen.