Predator: Why Hunting Is At The Core Of The Yautja Culture, Explained

This post contains spoilers for the "Predator" franchise.

Dan Trachtenberg's "Prey" reinvigorated the "Predator" franchise in 2022, and his latest, "Predator: Badlands," solidifies the long-standing appeal surrounding these extraterrestrial creatures. The classic "Predator" films, combined with every crossover "Alien vs. Predator" offering (alongside expanded media), already boast an impressive legacy, but Trachtenberg's films explore distinct facets of Yautja lore and their relationship with other species.

For instance, "Predator: Badlands" revolves around Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Yautja who is forced to prove himself — but he cannot do so without Weyland Yutani synthetic Thia (Elle Fanning), who remains strapped to his back at all times. Dek's obsession with hunting the deadly Kalisk forms the crux of the film, as he is adamant to find his worth in a tangible trophy that can be brandished.

Dek is one among many of his kind who construct their identity around hunting. This begs the question: Why is hunting such a core tenet of Yautja culture? Schuster-Koloamatangi spoke to Men's Health to shed light on this aspect:

"The whole reason they even hunt the way that they do is because they used to be oppressed, and the way they came out of oppression was through hunting. The first trophy that was taken was of the oppressors. They take trophies in honor of their ancestors. It's not something they just do because it's brutal. That's something a lot of people confuse about Yautja when they see them in previous 'Predator' movies [...] But there's a reason they're doing it. There's a lot of honor in it for them, and it's part of a code they follow."

To better understand this code of honor, we must dive deeper into Yautja history and the actions of Kaail, also known as the Alpha Predator, or the First Hunter.