One Key Phrase Perfectly Captures Predator: Badlands – But It Didn't Make The Film [Exclusive]
"Predator: Badlands" is a marvel of a film that cements Dan Trachtenberg as the Yautja whisperer and a director who can lead this franchise to heights previously unimaginable. The movie follows in the footsteps of "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" and switches perspective, transforming the eponymous alien hunter from the villain into a big softy and exploring Yautja culture in a way we've never seen before.
Indeed, the movie spends a significant amount of time with protagonist Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) at home, exploring his culture and his relationship with his clan. That includes his horrible dad Njohrr (Reuben De Jong), who wants him dead because Dek is the smallest of the lot, and his father is obsessed with maintaining his family's supremacy.
Speaking with /Film's Bill Bria about creating the Yautja language, linguist Britton Watkins explained how important it was to create the equivalent of a farewell wish like "Have a good one!" while reflecting the importance of trophies and hunting in Yautja culture:
"[The Yautja] are not going to say, like, 'How's your day going?' or the typical niceties of human culture. But imagining their culture, they want to know, 'How many kills have you had?' These are different windows into how we need to think about a culture that's so different. And not, just because it's easy, making them too human."
"When you're wishing someone success, farewell, you wish them 'a thousand trophies'" the linguist continued. "That's not in the film, but if you have to put yourself in an alien culture in order to come up with an alien language that feels plausible, then these are the kinds of exercises we have to go through."
Predator: Badlands makes an alien hunter relatable
Clearly, the biggest achievement in "Predator: Badlands" is how it makes the Yautja the center of the narrative. On top of introducing their homeworld (or at least one of them) and having Dek serve as the lead, the film also allows him to speak his native language for its entire runtime.
This, unsurprisingly, was very difficult to pull off, with Trachtenberg citing the movie's visual effects as the biggest challenge he faced while making it. "There's maybe 10 to 15 shots that aren't visual effects in the entire movie, and especially when the main character, the heart of the story, includes visual effects — and by the way, his buddy also includes visual effects," he explained.
Even if that line about wishing someone farewell in the Yautja language didn't make it to the film, it nevertheless informs a lot of Dek's story. Because words like "hunt" and "trophy" are so ingrained in the way the Yautja speak, this expands their entire culture and demeanor. We don't understand the words Dek is saying, but we definitely understand that nothing is as important to him as securing a big kill and bringing home a trophy that will make him worthy of being a proper Yautja.
Indeed, everything about the Yautja way of life revolves around the hunt. We've always known this to some degree (it's called the "Predator" franchise, after all), but "Badlands" reveals that this is also part of the species' day to day life, including the way they talk amongst the members of their family. Thankfully, the movie includes just enough of their language to make the Yautja feel all the more real, but not so much as to bore audiences in the process.
"Predator: Badlands" is now playing in theaters.