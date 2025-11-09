Predator: Badlands Mirrors An Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie (And Not The One You're Thinking About)

This article contains spoilers for "Predator: Badlands."

One of the tricks with a sequel, if not with a new genre movie of any type, is to make something that feels simultaneously unique and familiar. The sweet spot most filmmakers want to hit is right between the excitement of something original and the comfort of something well-known. This is a bullseye that's frequently hard to nail, of course, but some filmmakers and movies do it with a graceful ease. That's the case with Dan Trachtenberg and this week's "Predator: Badlands," which sees the "Predator" franchise return to movie theaters with a rollicking sci-fi adventure yarn. As with pretty much every sequel in a long-running franchise, the specter of the original film looms over the newest entry, both as a high-water mark to try and top and a milestone worth paying deference to.

Yet while "Badlands" cleverly riffs on 1987's "Predator," there's another blockbuster sci-fi action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger that it closely (and intentionally) resembles. That film is 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," which is itself a landmark film in the way it approaches the possibilities of the sequel. During his tenure on the "Predator" franchise (which began with "Prey" and continued through "Predator: Killer of Killers"), Trachtenberg has applied his savvy with video game logic and penchant for experimenting with premise and structure. "Badlands" feels like a culmination of this, and in doing so, it mirrors both "Predator" and "T2," with the former being an inversion and the latter being a reflection.