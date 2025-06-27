MEGAN 2.0 Has A Lot In Common With One Of The Best Sci-Fi Sequels Ever

This article contains major spoilers for "M3GAN 2.0."

Sequels are a tricky prospect, a truism that most movie fans are well aware of these days. Even though franchises have become such a bastion of the film industry in the last couple of decades, the same basic issues with the serialization of a story keep cropping up. Namely, how do you deliver a story that's both a continuation of what's come before and something which feels excitingly new? Movies can not (and should not) be television, in which this problem only barely exists thanks to having much lower stakes for a single episode of an ongoing series. With a movie, audiences are asked to physically come back to a theater and spend more money to see their favorite characters (and/or the universe they inhabit) return, and the filmmakers thus have to find a way to simultaneously deliver a new and traditional experience.

Fortunately, franchise filmmakers have something of a North Star in the form of writer/director James Cameron. During his 43-year career, Cameron has been either partially or involved with six sequels, beginning with his debut "Piranha II: The Spawning" and continuing through this winter's "Avatar: Fire and Ash." Amongst these, he's responsible for what might be argued is the epitome of the form: 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Although "Aliens" and "Rambo: First Blood Part II" also employ the "flip the script" structure that Cameron uses in "T2," the latter film absolutely perfected it (after nearly being sunk by an initial bad idea), demonstrating how a sequel can both honor and surpass its predecessor in numerous ways.

"T2" helped give subsequent filmmakers the confidence to take their sequels in a totally new direction, something which can be seen in movies as diverse as "The Chronicles of Riddick" and "Happy Death Day 2U." The latest example, this month's "M3GAN 2.0," is a bit more obvious than most in its homage to "T2." Yet writer/director Gerard Johnstone (working from a story by himself and Akela Cooper, who co-wrote the original "M3GAN") clearly learned all the right lessons from one of the best sci-fi sequels ever made, as "M3GAN 2.0" demonstrates.