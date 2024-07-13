Terminator 2's 'Boring' Sequel Idea Would Have Been A Schwarzenegger Overload

When it comes to great movie sequels, you can't get any better than "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Director James Cameron evolved the original "Terminator" with the same basic concept he utilized following the original "Alien" by taking a solid horror flick and altering its genre to more of an action thriller with surprisingly strong results. "T2" is now the standard for which all "Terminator" films (and shows) are judged against, and it's arguably Cameron's strongest film.

A big part of the movie's success is its willingness to change things up from the original. Sarah Connor is a very different character, for instance, but she's different in a way that makes perfect sense given what happened to her in the original. Most notably, this film lets Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator be the good guy this time around; it makes for not just a fun twist but gives him a compelling new dynamic with Sarah, who understandably takes a while to fully trust him.

But Cameron's original idea for "T2" was pretty different, and a lot less promising. "I basically had two competing ideas," he said in a 2021 Ringer interview. "One was Skynet sends a terminator, another Arnold terminator, to take out John [Connor], and the resistance sends one that's been reprogrammed, that would've been Arnold too. So Arnold would become a dark hero character, obviously." In other words, the movie would've been about one Arnold Schwarzenegger protecting John and Sarah, and another Schwarzenegger trying to kill them.