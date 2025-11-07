Predator: Badlands Director Dan Trachtenberg On Making The Boldest Film In The Franchise So Far [Exclusive Interview]

Again, with these three films that you've been involved with the last couple of years, it seems to me that the methodology of making each one might have varied. "Prey" is a period piece, "Killer of Killers" is animated, and this takes place on this whole new alien planet. What was the biggest filmmaking challenge for you on "Badlands?"

The biggest filmmaking challenge on "Badlands" was absolutely the amount of visual effects. There's maybe 10 to 15 shots that aren't visual effects in the entire movie, and especially when the main character, the heart of the story, includes visual effects — and by the way, his buddy also includes visual effects. So when you're cutting a movie, when you're putting it together, you hope to start to let what it actually is really speak to you. And when you're on set, you have to use your imagination a lot, like, "This is going to eventually feel like this or that." For this movie, we just had to actively engage our imaginations the entire way because it wasn't until things were finally coming in, at the end there, that we really got to see [how it looked]. Like, Demetrius's face was in the movie for a very, very, very long time, and he was delivering an incredible performance and we all bonded to it in a specific way, and then we started to get Dek's face in, and I was like, "Oh my gosh, the nature of the scene feels so different. It feels this way or that." So yeah, it was just very challenging to make something that had so many visual effects components in it just for the mundane, for the normal stuff, because our characters were so unique.

I'm glad you said that, because this film really is still a character piece. It's not just an effects showcase. For the actors and for you too, what was it like on a day-to-day basis on the set in terms of how you were able to give them space to play scenes with each other?

What was very helpful was Demetrius having the open cowl. So normally a Predator is there wearing a mask, not just the Bio Mask, but actually the prosthetic mask. And Elle was able to look at Demetrius's eyes when she wasn't strapped to the back [of him]. And we were actually on location for most of the movie in New Zealand, and got to really feel immersed in our environments. And I love some improvisation, and Elle really embraced that and improvised a lot of great moments and brought a naturalism to things. So it was just a really lovely time with two tremendous actors that thoughtfully examined the meaning behind everything and really brought as much out of it as they could.