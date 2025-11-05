Predator: Badlands Director Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Making The Movie [Exclusive]

"Predator: Badlands" is the third "Predator" movie that Dan Trachtenberg has directed so far. He and Joshua Wassung also co-helmed the acclaimed animated film "Predator: Killer of Killers," which came out earlier this year, after Trachtenberg initially caused a stir with 2022's "Prey," a movie set in the early 18th century. Each one of Trachtenberg's "Predator" films has been novel or creative, providing a rather simple franchise with far more personality than it previously had. "Badlands," in particular, feels like the result of Trachtenberg trying to effectively dramatize a painting one might see on the cover of a pulp novel from 1980.

The film features no human characters and is set on a distant, monster-populated planet called Genna. Its lead character, Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), is a member of the Yautja, a species devoted to hunting and combat. Dek is on Gemma to hunt a notoriously unkillable creature known as The Kalisk, a cross between King Kong and a porcupine. During his mission, Dek gains a robot companion named Thia (Elle Fanning), who came to Gemma on a biological mission but was ripped in half and left for dead. Most of the movie features Dek carrying Thia's top half around on his back. Dek is also joined by an indestructible miniature space ape that Thia names Bud. The film is lousy with creatures, alien flora, and weird extraterrestrial landscapes.

Indeed, "Badlands" features even more special effects than most modern Hollywood blockbusters. Dek's alien face required facial animation throughout the film, and every shot features an animated creature, a living tree, or some other VFX flourish. Recently, /Film's own Bill Bria spoke with Trachtenberg, and the director revealed that the sheer volume of VFX in "Predator: Badlands" posed a unique challenge for him: He had never handled that much before.