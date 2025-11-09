Predator: Badlands Proves That Fighting Your Dad Is Good, Actually

This article contains spoilers for "Predator: Badlands."

The first "Predator" film moonlights as a straightforward action film stuffed to the gills with muscles, mud, and machine guns. But beyond the explosions lurks a sharp political and cultural critique. Released amid the fallout of the Iran-Contra affair, "Predator" reflects a shifting American consciousness, and the film's distrust of institutions is a direct product of Reagan-era disillusionment. Authority cannot be trusted, those who are loyal to it are expendable, and the CIA has no problem cooking up a story to drop men in a meat grinder. When Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) realizes that he and his men have been manipulated, his righteous anger rings hollow because it cannot undo the slaughter of the faceless "mountain boys," struck down by the corrupted belief that violence is honorable when killing "the enemy."

But who determines who is the enemy?

The Yautja hunt by their own moral code, one that exists in opposition to the elite paramilitary rescue team, but both of these sides justify their killings through their own codes of honor. And therein lies the hypocrisy of masculine heroism. The same ethical justification Dutch uses to excuse his own violence is the same mindset that the Yautja uses to pick off his men. Yautja cull their weak, and essentially represent the Patriarchy incarnate, so when the final showdown sees Dutch and the Predator facing off in hand-to-hand combat, Dutch recognizes that his hulking muscles alone cannot take him down. Instead, he must use his wits and his environment. And even then, the Yautja would rather self-destruct than admit defeat. The message is clear: systems of dominance, whether governmental or gendered, would rather annihilate everything than yield power.

And "Predator: Badlands" is here to encourage us to put an end to these cycles of toxic thinking at the source — it's time to fight our dads.