How Elle Fanning's Unusual Physical Abilities Added To Her Predator: Badlands Character

In Dan Trachtenberg's 2025 sci-fi film "Predator: Badlands," Elle Fanning plays an android named Thia, found by the Yautja Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) on the dangerous alien world of Genna. Genna is a forbidding place, populated by all manner of lethal flora and fauna. The trees sprout quick-moving tentacles that reach out to grab potential prey. The fields are made of razor-sharp grasses, and the landscape is littered with indestructible apes, mega-bison, and acid-spitting land eels. Dek has come to Genna specifically to hunt a legendarily unkillable beast called the Kalisk, a cross between King Kong and a porcupine.

Dek finds Thia — or, more specifically, her top half — bound to a tree on Genna. She explains that she was ripped in half and left for dead while researching creatures as part of an elaborate specimen-finding mission. For the bulk of the excellent "Predator: Badlands," Dek will carry Thia's top half through the dangerous landscape while she chatters up a storm, curious about Dek's species, but also warning him about the way this biome works. He remains gruff and taciturn throughout. Later in the film, it will be revealed that Thia has an android "sister" named Tessa (also Fanning).

Fanning's performances are both marvelous, infusing her two android characters with hints of humanity. She is also, however, able to give her characters the appropriate artificial qualities, so audiences never lose sight of the fact that they are synthetic beings. They are both eerily human and inhuman in turns. And it seems that some of Fanning's unusual talents aided in those performances. In a new interview with EW, Fanning revealed that she was able to unnerve her co-star immensely by the fact that she has double-jointed elbows and that she doesn't need to blink for extended periods.