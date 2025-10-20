Why Predator: Killer Of Killers Added Arnold Schwarzenegger After The Film's Release

There are many reasons to delete a scene from a movie, such as time, pacing, or avoiding a worse rating from the Motion Picture Association. Sometimes, these scenes can truly enhance a movie, if they're added in a subsequent extended edition, as we've seen with movies like "Blade Runner" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. If you don't catch the new version after release, you might miss some truly spectacular moments.

This happened with "Predator: Killer of Killers," when director Dan Trachtenberg suddenly released a new ending to the movie a couple of weeks after the initial release. It was already one of the best sci-fi movies of the year, but an extended scene made it even better.

The film follows warriors throughout different eras of human history facing the titular alien killers and winning. Their prize? Being kidnapped and placed in suspended animation by the Yutja until they find a convenient time to unfreeze them and have them fight in a gladiatorial arena for their own amusement.

At the very end of the film, as the surviving body of Ursa (voiced by Lindsay LaVanchy) is being taken back to their freezer, we see thousands of humans and other creatures in suspended animation, including Naru (Amber Midthunder) from "Prey." But the new ending also added Lieutenant Mike Harrigan (Danny Glover) and none other than Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from the very first "Predator" movie.

The inclusion of Mike and Dutch only happened after the (already quite spectacular) movie was initially released on Hulu. Trachtenberg explained the decision in an interview with SFX magazine for their October 2025 issue, explaining that the scene was fully animated and done, but there was one reason they couldn't release it with those two additional appearances.

"It was made, and the deals were not done," Trachtenberg said, explaining that they decided to hold back on releasing the scene. "Then the deals were done. So it was like, 'Well, what do we do?' And it became, 'Well, we could announce it at Comic Con.'"