10 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

If you're looking for a way to pass the time while you wait for "Predator: Badlands" (in which a youthful Yautja teams up with a half-robot that he has to carry around like a backpack), look no further than the animated feature "Predator: Killer of Killers." For starters, both movies were directed by Dan Trachtenberg (who also helmed the excellent franchise entry "Prey") and there's always the possibility of some narrative overlap. But while "Killer of Killers" does have a bit of sequel-bait at the end, it's also a hugely enjoyable standalone story in its own right.

Building off the success of "Prey," in which a scrappy 18th century Comanche hunter defended her tribe and lands from a Predator, "Killer of Killers" sticks with the historical sci-fi theme. The story spans more than a thousand years of Earth's history and pits the titular aliens against three very different human warriors: a battle-weary Viking clan leader in the year 841; a lethal samurai in 1609; and a gutsy young fighter pilot in 1942.

Like "Prey" before it, "Predator: Killer of Killers" feels like a video game in the best way possible. "Prey" resembled a single-player campaign in which the player character must build up their skills and weapons arsenal before they're strong enough to take on the final boss. "Killer of Killers," meanwhile, is more like a multiplayer arena combat game, changing up the environment (tundra, castle, sky) and weapons (axe, sword, gunship) with each story to create fresh challenges and opportunities for both the humans and their alien opponents.

Of course, as always with this franchise, it kind of feels like the Predators are using their overpowered futuristic tech to cheat — but that only makes it more satisfying when they get a beatdown. (Hannah Shaw-Williams)