Companion's Biggest Twist Goes So Far Beyond The Trailer

This article contains major spoilers for "Companion."

Gender-based conflict, violence, and terror are embedded into the fabric of horror. Vampires searching for brides, damsels in distress needing to be saved, "Hitchcock blondes," and masked slashers hacking up scantily clad babysitters and camp counselors are mainstays of the genre, and the overwhelming majority of horror stories are either exploiting, examining, or subverting the expectations of gender-based violence. However, as film theorist Carol J. Clover so perfectly explained in her essay "Her Body, Himself: Gender in the Slasher Film," when it comes to horror, "gender is less a wall than a permeable membrane."

Horror movies are rich with cross-gender identification, and it's been psychologically theorized that horror fans have a greater capacity for empathy. It's why cis men watch a film like "Aliens" and easily identify Ellen Ripley as the coolest character without ever believing she's "lesser-than" for being a woman, and why cis women can watch a movie like "The Thing" and see themselves reflected in the hyper-masculine (and gloriously bearded) R.J. MacReady. Given the do-or-die formula of the genre's survival stories, horror provides us all with a safe outlet to flex our compassion muscles and learn to identify with characters we want to see survive that may not always look like us.

In Drew Hancock's fantastic techno-thriller "Companion" (read our review here), Sophie Thatcher's Iris goes on a weekend getaway with her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid) — as well as their couple friends Eli (Harvey Guillén) and his boyfriend Patrick (Lukas Gage), and Kat (Megan Suri) and her sugar daddy Sergey (Rupert Friend) — only to learn that she is actually Josh's companion robot and all "memories" of their life together (and her life before him) is nothing more than programming. Rather than fall into the stereotypical trappings of a "robot uprising" story, "Companion" is far more interested in telling a story of bodily autonomy and examining the providence of pathetic, insecure men like Josh and the way they treat women — artificial or not.

The film's biggest shock was fortunately kept out of the marketing materials for "Companion," when it's revealed that Patrick is also a companion bot and that he's known he was a robot for quite some time. But it's when Josh chooses to also dehumanize Patrick in his fight against Iris that the film's most fascinating gender politics come into play.