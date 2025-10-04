Primitive War Was Rejected By Hollywood – The Director Made His Wild Dinosaur War Movie Anyway [Exclusive Interview]

"I always just say go big or go home." Those are the words of director Luke Sparke. It's also something a lot of people say. Then again, few people ever put their money where their mouth is quite like Sparke did when he made "Primitive War." To say that he went big with his absolutely bonkers, overstuffed dinosaur movie would be an understatement. One is unlikely to find a more delightfully wild cinematic ride in 2025. It's a ride Hollywood wasn't interested in taking. So Sparke took it upon himself to make it happen anyway.

"I saw Jurassic [Park] when I was nine, changed my life, made me want to become a director," Sparke said in a recent interview with /Film in honor of "Primitive War" making its way to VOD. Particularly ever since "Jurassic World" became one of the biggest movies of all time in 2015, it's felt like the "Jurassic" series has had a monopoly on dinosaurs in cinema. When Sparke came across the "Primitive War" books by author Ethan Pettus, he saw an opportunity to change that.

"I came across it and I just knew I was the guy to do this," Sparke said. "Something spoke to me." The film takes place during the Vietnam War and sees a platoon attempting to find some missing soldiers in the jungle. What do they find instead? You guessed it. Dinosaurs! And lots of them. From there, strap yourself in and enjoy the ride.

"My initial thought was doing it the traditional way, getting the rights and developing it, then pitching it to Hollywood and studios," Sparke said. Unfortunately, the studios had a hard time seeing the vision in a world where "Jurassic World" exists. Sparke further explained: