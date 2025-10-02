Is Primitive War Getting A Sequel? Here's What It Will Take [Exclusive]

"Primitive War" is slowly making its way to people of the world. Director Luke Sparke's wild dinosaur movie had a limited run in theaters earlier this summer, which has only seemed to fuel interest, more broadly, in his adaptation of Ethan Pettus' novel of the same name. Who doesn't want to watch dinosaurs rampaging in the jungle during the Vietnam War, after all? It's a concept that is very different from "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World," but one that also has serious franchise potential. So, are we going to get a sequel?

I recently had the good fortune of speaking with Sparke ahead of the "Primitive War" VOD and Digital release in the U.S., which is set for Friday, October 3. As for a sequel? The director told me that it all comes down to how the movie performs on VOD in the coming weeks. "To me it's going to be how it goes on VOD," Sparke said when I asked him about a sequel. The good news is, it's already looking good on that front. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Australia's just four days in and is looking good. So how that goes in America, obviously I even ended the film even further than what Ethan did in the book. I added these little after credit scenes and added a world build thing going on. I think in the books, it's still much of a secret after book one. My [ending] was kind of like the army sees it, the world sees it. I always kind of love the ending of Iron Man, how he says 'I am Iron Man.'"

"It kind of blew the MCU up to be different to what had been done before," Sparked added. "I kind of went that way. Obviously my intention is that I would definitely love to jump in and build all these assets and all these dinosaurs and we've got them all on our computers and that, so it feels weird just to not do anything with them. So if you're a fan out there, I definitely want to continue."