One Big Thing Sets Primitive War's Dinosaurs Apart From The Ones In Jurassic Park

"Jurassic Park" is pretty much the undisputed greatest dinosaur movie of all time. It spawned a massive franchise that currently consists of seven movies and, in all likelihood, will soon gain an eighth after the success of this summer's "Jurassic World Rebirth." But one thing that the "Jurassic" movies largely haven't had, despite almost having a monopoly on the genre, is scientifically accurate dinosaurs. That's what helps director Luke Sparke's "Primitive War" stand out.

Based on Ethan Pettus' novel of the same name, "Primitive War" arrived in select theaters over the summer and soon won over audiences. Despite having a fairly limited budget, Sparke managed to cram this movie full of dinosaurs, many of which look very different from the ones we've seen in the "Jurassic" films. There's a good reason for that.

"It was definitely something I kept saying on set. I kept saying that to people throughout the production, as we want to make sure that, you know, these dinosaurs aren't cloned," Sparke said in a 2024 interview with Kaiju United. Without getting into spoilers, the film doesn't feature dinosaurs recreated by humans. They're the genuine article. As such, Sparke had to try as hard as he could to make them accurate. The director continued:

"The sci-fi factor of this movie, and the book, is that these animals have been transported from the Cretaceous Period, right? There's been this weird science experiment that has brought these creatures to our time, to the jungles of Vietnam. They're supposed to just have been walking through."

The movie takes place during the Vietnam War in 1968 and centers on a recon unit that's been sent to an isolated valley deep in the jungle to find a missing platoon. They quickly discover they're not alone, though. Inexplicably, there are dinosaurs all over this place. Again, not to spoil it for people who haven't seen the movie, but the explanation for the dinosaurs is, in a word, outlandish.