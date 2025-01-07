A Jurassic Park Fan Edit Reveals What Scientifically Accurate Raptors Would Look Like

Dinosaurs have changed since we were kids. Having a four-year-old son means I've recently delved back into the world of these prehistoric beasts, much to the delight of my inner child and the dismay of my wife. I'm here to tell you that we've been lied to. Not intentionally, of course. But it turns out scientists just didn't have all the facts when '90s kid were busy growing up on "Jurassic Park."

If you happen to be one of those kids, you'll surely be slightly taken aback to find out that T-rex was not, as Steven Spielberg would have had us believe, entirely covered in scales, but at least had some feathers. More specifically, as The New York Times reported in 2019, T-rex are now thought to have had patches of feathers "for display." What's more, all the way back in 2007, a study confirmed for the first time that Velociraptors were also feathered dinosaurs, with scientists noting "clear indications of quill knobs" or "places where the quills of secondary feathers, the flight or wing feathers of modern birds, were anchored to the bone with ligaments."

So, at least in the case of raptors, those reptilian beasts that adorned our lunch boxes and lined our toy shelves weren't actually all that scientifically accurate in terms of their outer appearance. Neither is Steven Spielberg's seminal dino action adventure. "Jurassic Park" may have changed movies forever, but its rendition of velociraptors in particular is, in 2024, outdated. (In fact, the raptors in "Jurassic Park" were never all that realistic even when the film debuted back in 1993.)

Not that any of this matters. The movie remains one of the greatest action adventure films of the 20th century, and the specific physiognomy of raptors doesn't take away from the movie's relentless pace, cutting-edge CGI, and overall Spielbergian mastery. But for those who wonder what a scientifically-accurate "Jurassic Park" would look like, there is, of course, the internet, which has now given us a glimpse at what the movie could have been were it based on more recent archeological findings.