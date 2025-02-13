The Gorge Review: An Anya Taylor-Joy And Miles Teller Romance Wrapped In Sci-Fi Pulp

How far would you go for a worthy love story? It's the most pressing question at the forefront of "The Gorge" for its two main leads, rival snipers played with effortless chemistry by Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller. Separated by thousands of meters of canyon depths, the vast gulf between them only exacerbates their need for connection. Yet, intentional or not, this also doubles as an inadvertent commentary on the state of the genre these days. It's no secret that 2024 was a fairly dire year when it comes to rom-coms. But no matter how many decisionmakers in charge want to pretend otherwise, audiences clearly remain starved for something that delivers romance.

As much as filmmakers might want to make straightforward romances, however, they've had far better luck sneaking them into larger genre plays. Think of "Twisters" using the backdrop of CGI tornadoes to do an enemies-to-lovers ship (even if it neglected to include that all-important kiss at the end) or, more recently, "Heart Eyes" taking the slasher route to its rom-com ambitions. "The Gorge" pulls off this balance better than most of its contemporaries — albeit not quite to its fullest potential.

Scott Derrickson's latest, from a 2020 Black List screenplay by Zach Dean ("The Tomorrow War"), is best described as a genre mashup. The "Doctor Strange" and "The Black Phone" director is working in ideal territory here and he knows it, having already dabbled in high-flying action with his brief stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and obviously proving his horror bona fides several times over by now. "The Gorge" initially falls under the heading of a slow-burning action thriller, following the parallel journeys of lone-wolf, PTSD-ridden snipers Levi (Teller) and his Lithuanian counterpart Drasa (Taylor-Joy) as they're ordered to guard opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. It soon transforms into something altogether more romantic when, with little else to do beyond their daily patrols, Levi and Drasa can't resist keeping a voyeuristic eye on one another through their high-tech binoculars. Once they tumble down into the darkest recesses of Chekhov's Gorge itself (which, trust me, is only a "spoiler" for anyone who's never watched a single movie before), things take a turn into outright sci-fi territory.

"The Gorge" is a movie that's constantly light on its feet, flipping between tones and genres with deceptive ease. Derrickson has never met a premise he couldn't somehow flip on its head, and his confident direction makes this a blast to watch unfold. You'll come for the promise of pulpy sci-fi action with a dash of horror ... which the movie only occasionally delivers on. But you'll end up staying for the achingly sincere love story – one that's, by far, the highlight of the film.