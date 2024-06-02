The Most Confusing Moments In Annihilation, Explained

This post contains spoilers for Alex Garland's "Annihilation" and the source material.

Self-destruction is a sentiment wired into the human DNA. Irrespective of how put-together we feel about our standing with respect to the rest of humanity, these self-destructive tendencies, both overt and unconscious, creep in and threaten to tear us apart. It is relatively easy to capture the dramatic extremes of such a complex, universal feeling — one that is also so uniquely personal — but the nuances tend to be elusive, as these impulses remain indescribable. Alex Garland's stunning, uncompromising take on Jeff VanderMeer's first book in The Southern Reach Trilogy, "Annihilation," grabs these indescribable emotions by the throat, compelling us to look deep into the refracted images of our own selves with equal parts compassion and scrutiny. It is a film that can leave you feeling deeply moved, and deeply confused.

VanderMeer's first book in the trilogy is only a part of a whole. His "Annihilation" revolves around the mysterious Area X, which the film calls The Shimmer: a piece of land that does not follow the laws of nature, and every person who enters it faces death or comes back forever altered. Change is inevitable once you enter Area X, and the lifeforms that inhabit the area twist our understanding of known life forms, and how they can adapt in an environment so foreign to human perception. Although complex human intentions drive VanderMeer's book, it is tinted with unanswered questions, hope, and despair, like a puzzle that feels satisfying once you complete it, even if some pieces are missing here and there.

Garland's film cannot be treated as a puzzle, however, as it functions on a more metaphorical level. Here are some of the most confusing moments explained according to the crumbs scattered across this profound, jarring experience.