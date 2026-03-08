15 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of The 2020s (So Far), Ranked

It's hard to believe we're in the 2020s, a decade that's served as the setting for so many classic science fiction stories. One of the best sci-fi movies of the 2010s — "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" — is set in 2026, but fortunately, apes aren't that close to ruling over Earth. "Ghost in the Shell" envisioned a cyborg police force set in 2029, and "Children of Men," with its foreboding vision of a population on collapse, is set in 2027, so we'll see how that pans out.

But now, we're here in the 2020s. Some things were predicted with eerie prescience while others are still far-off fantasies. It doesn't matter much in the end, because now there's a whole new crop of science fiction films to guide us into the future.

From distant planets to other realities within the multiverse, the best sci-fi movies of the 2010s (so far) use a variety of science tropes to depict unique stories. Some are even set in the past, but above all else, they offer something we can all learn from and utilize today.