One Of The Best Horror Movies Of 2024 Survived The Wrath Of A Major Studio

Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance" is a grisly, giddy body horror film that runs a lawnmower over Oscar Wilde's "The Picture of Dorian Gray." Boasting phenomenal performances from Demi Moore (possibly her finest work to date) and Margaret Qualley, it's currently making noise during the critics awards season, and could very well snag a couple of Oscar nominations for the two aforementioned actors. It was also, given its graphic content, a surprise box office success, grossing $57 million worldwide. And it did so despite getting dumped by Universal Pictures, and released in the United States and United Kingdom by the much smaller distributor, Mubi.

Why would a major studio like Universal so willingly give up on a movie that wound up being a critical and commercial favorite? It is a body horror movie, and those tend to get extra squishy. "The Substance" delivers the squishiness with a bloody vengeance, but once upon a time 20th Century Fox scored a massive hit with David Cronenberg's gloriously gory "The Fly." In 2024, surely a studio like Universal, knowing that horror has been red hot at the multiplexes post-lockdown, would ignore its executives' conservative impulses and cash in like a smart studio is supposed to do.

To hear Fargeat tell it, the decision to drop "The Substance" wasn't a matter of intellect. Nope, it was a case of full-blown Hollywood misogyny.