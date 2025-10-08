12 Best Animated Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

Everyone say it together now: Animation is a medium, not a genre.

Because the biggest and most seen animated movies typically comes from the likes of Disney, Pixar, Illumination Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation, there's always a short-sighted perspective among the general public that all animated movies are for kids. But that's simply not true. In fact, people who generally avoid animated movies because of that are missing on on some truly incredible filmmaking, and that rings true among the best animated movies of this year.

While our line-up of the best animated movies of 2025 (so far) does include some animated movies that are perfect for the whole family, this list also includes animated movies that are rather explicitly for adults, whether because of vulgar humor or graphic violence. There's an outstanding array of films with a variety of stories to tell.

Here's our list of the best animated movies of 2025.