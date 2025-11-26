Zootopia 2 Forces Disney Fans To Confront One Deep, Uncomfortable Truth

The jig is up, everyone. Disney knows we think their cartoons are hot, and they're messing with us.

Honestly? I applaud the House of Mouse for being bold enough to make this obvious in "Zootopia 2," the sequel to the massively popular 2016 film "Zootopia" that features cute talking animals dealing with — let me check my notes — inappropriate policing practices and something the movie calls "prey supremacy," which you can probably unpack on your own. The first "Zootopia," as you might gather from that description, is pretty striking in its messaging, but the sequel really takes things up a notch. What I'm here to focus on, though, isn't the overarching message of the film that my /Film colleague BJ Colangelo called "an exploration of how the stereotypes that pit us against those who are different from us came to be, and the lengths the wealthy elite will go to maintain a status quo that keeps some communities demonized to the point where others are so ignorant of the truth that they're willing to ignore the continued oppression at best, and actively encourage mistreatment at worst."

No, I'm here to focus on the fact that the animals in "Zootopia" are like, weirdly hot. In an obvious way.

This isn't new, either. For pretty much all of our childhoods (especially if you're a millennial like me), Disney has been flaunting characters with bizarre, come-hither eyes and toned physiques. (I'm not personally into that in real life, by the way, so please don't spam me elsewhere — with the utmost respect to the furry community.) Thanks to characters like Mayor Brian Winddancer, Patrick Warburton's bizarrely buff horse, the writing's on the wall here: Disney knows we have crushes on their cartoons, and they're calling us out.